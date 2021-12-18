Report: Jaguars fired Urban Meyer for cause, don’t plan to pay him for remainder of contract

Getty Images

Urban Meyer is done coaching the Jaguars. He may be done getting paid by the Jaguars as well.

The Jaguars fired Meyer for cause with the intention of not having to pay him for the remaining four years of his contract, according to ESPN.

As PFT previously noted, a firing for cause will likely result in Meyer fighting the finding and trying to get the remaining pay that he thinks he’s entitled to. In the NFL, disputes like that stemming from coaches’ contracts typically have to be resolved by the commissioner.

That makes it awfully tough for Meyer to win. NFL Commissioner Rodger Goodell works for the owners, including Jaguars owner Shad Khan. Goodell would obviously prefer to keep Khan happy, because Khan is one of his bosses. Goodell couldn’t care less about keeping Meyer happy.

It’s possible that Meyer will conclude that he has little chance of winning a fight with Khan, and that any fight would result in more information coming out that reflects even worse on Meyer’s brief tenure as head coach of the Jaguars, and that he won’t challenge the finding. But with millions of dollars on the table, it’s also possible that Meyer plans to go after Khan, and go after the money he thinks Khan owes him. And so this ugly period in Jaguars franchise history may not be over.