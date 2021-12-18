Report: Tyler Huntley likely to start for Ravens

Getty Images

The Ravens listed Lamar Jackson as questionable Friday, holding out hope their starting quarterback could play against the Packers. It appears, though, that the Ravens will start backup Tyler Huntley.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports Jackson’s availability for Sunday is not looking good.

Jackson sprained his ankle in the loss to the Browns last week, playing only 10 of 74 snaps.

Huntley completed 27 of 38 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown while scrambling for 45 yards on six attempts in Jackson’s stead. He did lose a fumble that Myles Garrett returned for a touchdown.

Huntley has played four games with one start this season, leading the Ravens to a victory over the Bears while subbing for the ill Jackson in Week 11.

The Ravens have a one-game lead in the AFC North.