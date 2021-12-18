Running game, blocked punt gives Colts 14-0 lead on Patriots at end of first quarter

USA TODAY Sports

The Colts threw three passes on their opening drive and went three-and-out, with Carson Wentz completing one of the three for 7 yards.

They didn’t make that mistake the second time they had the ball.

Ashton Dulin had an end around for 37 yards to start the drive. Then, the league’s leading rusher took over with Jonathan Taylor carrying six times for 33 yards. That got the Colts to the 8-yard line where Frank Reich got creative.

Taylor took the direct snap, handed it to Wentz, who flipped it to Nyheim Hines, who followed his lead blocker, Taylor, into the end zone. It went down as an 8-yard touchdown pass from Wentz to Hines.

It gave the Colts a 7-0 lead with 3:53 remaining in the first quarter.

The Colts defense then forced a second Patriots punt, and Matthew Adams ran by Jakob Johnson to block Jake Bailey‘s kick. E.J. Speed recovered in the end zone. It was the second touchdown on a blocked punt for Speed this season.

On Nov. 14, Zaire Franklin blocked Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke‘s kick. Speed picked up the loose ball and returned it 12 yards to the end zone.

The Colts lead 14-0 at the end of the first quarter.