Vikings waive Bashaud Breeland

Earlier today, Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said that veteran cornerback Bashaud Breeland was questionable for Monday night’s game due to a non-injury-related personal matter. Breeland is no longer questionable.

The Vikings have waived Breeland.

Breeland responded on Twitter with one word, “Wow.”

Signed in the offseason, Breeland had started all 13 regular-season games that the Vikings had played. He struggled at times in coverage, but he continued to be in the starting lineup.

It’s unclear why Breeland was released. Zimmer surely will be asked about it after Monday night’s game. Perhaps Breeland will give his version of the events. Regardless, he’ll hit waivers and then, if he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent.