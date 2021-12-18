Washington activates four defensive linemen from COVID-19 reserve

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team’s defensive line just got a lot healthier.

Washington announced today that defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, defensive end James Smith-Williams, defensive end Montez Sweat and defensive end Casey Toohill have all been activated from the COVID-19 reserve list. (Sweat has simultaneously been activated from injured reserve.)

The NFL decided to move Washington’s upcoming game against Philadelphia from Sunday to Tuesday to give Washington more time to get healthy after a severe COVID-19 outbreak on the team.

Washington also activated linebacker Khaleke Hudson, but he was simultaneously placed on injured reserve.

The Football Team also signed cornerback D.J. Hayden to the practice squad.