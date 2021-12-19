Aaron Donald remains limited, but Sean McVay says “he’s going to be OK”

Getty Images

The Rams’ main problem right now is COVID-19, with 25 players still on the reserve list. The team had 29 players on the list at one point this week.

Coach Sean McVay tried to find a way to describe the past four days that have led to the Rams’ game against the Seahawks being postponed to Tuesday.

“Whatever’s worse than mind-numbing,” McVay said Saturday, via Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times. “I don’t know. It’s almost been hard to believe.”

The Rams returned to practice Saturday with a modified workout.

Only one player wasn’t listed as having a full practice, but the name was the biggest one: Star defensive tackle Aaron Donald has a knee injury. He remained limited.

McVay, though, appears unconcerned about Donald’s availability for Tuesday.

“He’s feeling good,” McVay said. “I was just talking to (director of sports science) Tyler Williams on my way over here and he said that Aaron is feeling good. A little bit harder to evaluate just based on the tempo that we had today, but I feel confident that he’s going to be OK. It’s kind of more semantics than anything else is my understanding there.”

Donald (knee) was estimated as a non-participant Wednesday before moving to limited Thursday, and he remained limited Friday. The Rams, though, did not practice any of those days.

Donald played 74 of 78 snaps in Monday night’s win over the Cardinals and sacked Kyler Murray on the game’s final play, one of three sacks he had in the game.

Center Brian Allen (knee) and defensive tackle Greg Gaines (hand) were the only other players on the practice report, and both were full participants.