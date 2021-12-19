Ben Roethlisberger leapfrogs Philip Rivers for No. 5 on the all-time passing yardage list

Getty Images

In his penultimate regular-season home game as the Pittsburgh starting quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger further cemented his Hall of Fame credentials.

With 148 passing yards in a 19-13 win over the Titans, Roethlisberger jumped over Philip Rivers for fifth-place on the all-time passing yardage list.

Roethlisberger now has 63,562 passing yards. He won’t get fourth place; Brett Favre holds it with 71,838.

It won’t take long for Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan to climb ahead of Roethlisberger. Ryan currently has 59,107 yards.

The guy with the best chance to pass all of them (if Tom Brady ever retires) is Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford. At only 33, he has 49,007 career yards.

Roethlisberger undoubtedly will end up in Canton. He has two Super Bowl wins, and the Steelers have never finished under .500 in his career.