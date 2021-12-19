Bengals up 6-3 at halftime

Getty Images

Fans of offensive football had little to cheer about in the first half of Sunday’s game in Denver.

Neither the Broncos nor the Bengals scored a touchdown through the first 30 minutes of action and the longest drive for either team was a 42-yard one the Broncos put together just before halftime. That drive ended with a Brandon McManus field goal attempt from 51 yards, but McManus missed the kick.

Joe Burrow hit Tyler Boyd for 19 yards on the next play to move the ball to the Denver 40-yard-line and Evan McPherson came on for a 58-yard field goal try. His kick was good and the Bengals lead 6-3 as a result.

The Bengals were 1-of-7 on third downs and picked up just four first downs on their way to 91 yards from scrimmage. The Broncos fared a bit better with 121 yards and seven first downs, but the nine total punts on the day paint the truest picture of how the first half unfolded at Mile High.