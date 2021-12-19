Bills get back on track with 31-14 victory over Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Buffalo Bills
Heading into Week 15, the Bills had lost two games in a row and looked like they were on their way out of the AFC East race.

But the last two days have put Buffalo right back in it, as the team got right with a 31-14 victory over Carolina on Sunday.

The Panthers played without their kicker, as Zane Gonzalez suffered a right quad injury during pregame warm-ups. It clearly affected the way Carolina played certain situations, as the club went for it on fourth down five times. The offense converted just one of the opportunities.

But even if Gonzalez had been available, it likely wouldn’t have affected the ultimate outcome. The Bills led the game from cover to cover, taking a 14-0 lead in the second quarter with a Devin Singletary 16-yard touchdown and 11-yard touchdown from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Though an Allen interception led to quarterback Cam Newton’s 4-yard touchdown run — plus a two-point conversion — the Bills scored a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the first half to put Buffalo up 17-8.

Receiver Gabriel Davis caught a 20-yard touchdown in the third quarter to give Buffalo a 24-8 lead, which would be enough. Ameer Abdullah took a catch and run 23 yards for a TD in the fourth quarter, but Carolina couldn’t score any more points. Davis got another 14-yard touchdown to put the game on ice with 2:07 left in the fourth quarter.

Allen finished the game 19-of-34 for 210 yards with three touchdowns and an interception, also taking three carries for 24 yards. Singletary had 86 yards on 22 carries with a TD.

Though Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had said this week he would continue to play both Newton and P.J. Walker at quarterback, Walker didn’t get on the field. Newton finished 18-of-389 for 156 yards with a touchdown and a pick. Newton also led the team with 71 yards rushing on 15 carries with a TD.

Now at 8-6, the Bills will play the Patriots, Falcons, and Jets to end the season.

The 5-9 Panthers finish 2021 with the Buccaneers, Saints, and Buccaneers again.

  1. I heard that the Bills might actually have a chance to re-take the division lead next week. Which was unexpected, since I saw so many Pats fans celebrating the division win after the loss last week to the Bucs.

    This was a good team win. The D stepped up, Dane Jackson is filling in very well for White, the running game was solid, Allen got more protection at times than he has had all season.

    Hopefully they’re peaking at the right time…

  3. Next game for all the marbles so I expect Josh Allen and the Bills to choke like they did in the playoffs at Arrowhead.

  6. More evidence why Cam Cheating was not picked up by any team after New England found him to be trash.

  8. longlivedansnyder says:
    December 19, 2021 at 4:58 pm
    Cam is 0-3. I thought he was supposed to be baaaaaack?

    ——————————-

    It was annoying to see him do his Superman routine after scoring another meaningless rushing TD but I guess that’s all he has left. Well that and the boatload of money the Panthers stupidly gave him. Way to bid against yourself for a washed up QB noone else wanted.

  9. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    December 19, 2021 at 4:44 pm
    Next game for all the marbles so I expect Josh Allen and the Bills to choke like they did in the playoffs at Arrowhead.
    _____________________________________________________________
    Couldn’t choke any worse than McCorkle did vs Indianapolis on Saturday.

  10. Cam Newton is done I figured it’d be easy for the Bills this week. Next week decides the division.

  11. Bills win, Pats lose, same thing next week Bills take division lead. Badda bing, badda bang badda boom.

  12. patsfan4lifedynasty says:
    December 19, 2021 at 4:44 pm
    Next game for all the marbles so I expect Josh Allen and the Bills to choke like they did in the playoffs at Arrowhead.
    ———-

    I’m sorry. What did the Pats do in the playoffs last year.

  13. some of the worst officiating on a day full bad officiating. With 5 seconds in the first half, Allen scrambled to his right and was sacked, tossing the ball after his knee hit the ground. The call on the field was an incomplete pass. With only 5 seconds remaining & no timeouts, the sack if called, would have ended the half.

    No replay or even discussion on the play. It was called incomplete and the Bills kicked a field goal, giving them momentum in a game still in reach for the Panthers. That play changed the game, as the Bills took possession 3rd quarter. The rest is history.

