Bills take 24-8 lead with Gabriel Davis touchdown

Getty Images

Receiver Gabriel Davis has now scored in each of his last three games.

The young receiver caught a 20-yard touchdown with 5:52 left in the third quarter to put the Bills up 24-8.

It was Davis’ fourth catch of the game and gave him 72 yards.

Buffalo’s defense has done a solid job of containing Carolina’s offense throughout the contest, allowing points only after Josh Allen’s interception late in the first half.

So far, Allen is 18-of-31 passing for 197 yards with a pair of touchdowns and the pick.