Getty Images

In a game between teams with two wins each, the winner might be the loser as the loser will have the edge in draft position.

With that in mind, the Texans have taken a 7-0 lead.

The Jaguars, playing their first game since Urban Meyer was fired, let the Texans got 75 yards in 15 plays.

Brandin Cooks scored on a 22-yard pass from Davis Mills with 8:21 remaining in the first quarter.

Mills went 6-of-7 for 53 yards and a touchdown, with Cooks catching three passes for 33 yards and the score.