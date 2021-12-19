Broncos have Melvin Gordon, Javonte Williams in the lineup

Getty Images

Word on Sunday morning was that the Broncos would have running backs Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams available for their home game against the Bengals and that has turned out to be the case.

Gordon and Williams were both listed as questionable on Friday, but both got the green light to play on Sunday. That is also the case for cornerback Nate Hairston, safety Kareem Jackson, tackle Bobby Massie, and defensive end Shelby Harris.

Defensive back Caden Stearns was the only player in the questionable group ruled out. Defensive end Dre'Mont Jones, linebacker Kenny Young, cornerback Michael Ojemudia, and quarterback Brett Rypien are the other inactives.

Offensive lineman Isaiah Prince, wide receiver Trenton Irwin, running back Trayveon Williams, cornerback Vernon Hargreaves, linebacker Logan Wilson, and defensive tackle Tyler Shelvin are inactive for the Bengals.