Cam Newton scores another touchdown, but Panthers trail Bills 17-8 at halftime

The Panthers are playing a game without a kicker, as Zane Gonzalez suffered a suffered a quad injury during pregame warmups.

It’s affected some things for Carolina. But the Bills had a better first half to lead 17-8 at halftime.

The Bills took a 14-0 lead with touchdowns by a 16-yard rushing touchdown by Devin Singletary and then an 11-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs.

Carolina’s offense had struggled to get anything going for much of the first 30 minutes, but defensive back Jeremy Chinn helped get his team back in it. The young safety picked off Allen with 2:52 left in the second quarter, setting the Panthers up at Buffalo’s 37-yard line.

Receiver Robby Anderson took a run for 30 yards down to the Bills’ 7-yard line. And a play later, quarterback Cam Newton took in a 4-yard touchdown run to put Carolina on the board. With Gonzalez out, the Panthers went for two and Newton hit D.J. Moore in the back of the end zone for a successful conversion.

The Bills were able to put together a response drive, as Tyler Bass hit a 26-yard field goal as time expired in the half to put Buffalo up 17-8.

According to the FOX broadcast, it’s the first time in NFL history a game score has been 17-8 at halftime.

The Bills will have the ball to start the second half.