Carson Wentz says Matt Judon attacked his “ability to reproduce”

Getty Images

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz angrily confronted Patriots pass rusher Matt Judon during Saturday night’s game, for reasons that weren’t clear at the time. But Wentz said after the game that he had very good reasons to be upset.

Wentz said that Judon took a cheap shot at Wentz in the place where a man least wants to get a cheap shot.

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz said, via the Indianapolis Star. “Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Wentz said it was as dirty a play as he’s seen.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on the football field,” Wentz said.

Judon claimed not to know what Wentz was so angry about.

“I don’t know,” Judon said. “Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy. He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

Videos that have emerged so far do not show precisely what happened, but the NFL will likely scour all available footage to determine whether there is any cause for discipline.