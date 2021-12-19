Chris Godwin, Mike Evans downgraded to out

Getty Images

If the Buccaneers are going to make a comeback against the Saints on Sunday, they’re going to have to do it without their top two receivers.

Both Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) have both been ruled out for the rest of the game.

Godwin exited the contest after taking a shot to the leg on a 5-yard catch early in the second quarter. Evans exited with a hamstring injury with 8:34 left in the period after catching a 14-yard pass over the middle.

The Buccaneers have Jaelon Darden, Tyler Johnson, and Scotty Miller active at receiver for the rest of the game. They also have Rob Gronkowski, O.J. Howard, and Cameron Brate at tight end.

Tampa Bay is down 6-0 early in the third quarter. The Buccaneers started with the ball to start the half but punted after five plays.