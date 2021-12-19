Cowboys stop Giants on fourth down, turn it into short touchdown drive

Getty Images

The Cowboys defense is saving them again.

They had two takeaways in the first half. They stopped Mike Glennon on a quarterback sneak on fourth down in the third quarter.

The Giants, trailing 15-6, decided to go for it on fourth-and-one at their own 29 with 4:30 left in the third quarter. Neville Gallimore and DeMarcus Lawrence stopped Glennon for no gain.

The Cowboys needed only five plays to go 29 yards with Dak Prescott finding Dalton Schultz in the end zone for a 1-yard score. It was only the team’s second touchdown in five red zone trips.

The Cowboys have struggled scoring touchdowns in the red zone on the road.

Greg Zuerlein missed his second extra point, keeping the Cowboys’ lead at 21-6.

Prescott is 24-of-32 for 184 yards and a touchdown. Schultz has six catches for 51 yards to lead the team.