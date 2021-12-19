Dante Fowler is active for Falcons vs. 49ers

Getty Images

Falcons edge rusher Dante Fowler is active for today’s game against the 49ers.

Fowler has a calf injury, and per D. Orlando Ledbetter of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, was limping as he left the field after working out before the game. It remains to be seen how much Fowler will play.

The Falcons’ inactives are quarterback Josh Rosen, offensive lineman Josh Andrews, defensive lineman John Cominksy, defensive lineman Marlon Davidson and defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard.

The 49ers’ inactives are linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (elbow), defensive tackle Maurice Hurst (calf), running back Elijah Mitchell (knee), linebacker Dre Greenlaw (groin) and offensive lineman Colton McKivitz.