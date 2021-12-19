Devin Singletary, Stefon Diggs touchdowns give Bills 14-0 lead

Getty Images

The Bills got off to a poor offensive start, but have still managed to take an early lead with a little help from some poor Panthers play-calling.

Carolina elected to go for it on fourth-and-1 from the 50-yard line after quarterback Cam Newton ran it 5 yards to get the ball there on third down. But instead of running Newton, the Panthers lined up in shotgun and had Newton pass it to the left to receiver Robby Anderson. The throw was low, well off-target, and incomplete — setting up the Bills for a new possession with great field position.

It didn’t take long for Buffalo to take advantage of the situation.

Quarterback Josh Allen completed a 15-yard pass on third-and-3 to set the Bills up deep in Carolina territory. Then a couple of plays later, running back Devin Singletary took a carry to the right for a 16-yard touchdown.

It was Singletary’s first touchdown since Buffalo’s Week 10 victory over the Jets.

Another Carolina three-and-out set up Buffalo with strong field position at the club’s 43-yard line. And with a five-play drive, the Bills got into the end zone again with Allen’s 11-yard touchdown pass to receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Bills have a 14-0 lead with 9:41 left in the second quarter. Unless the Panthers’ offense gets going soon, it could be a long, cold day for Carolina.