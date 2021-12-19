Dolphins take lead on Christian Wilkins TD

Getty Images

The Dolphins trailed the Jets for most of Sunday’s game, but they have moved into the lead in the fourth quarter against the Jets.

Tua Tagovailoa threw a one-yard touchdown pass to defensive tackle Christian Wilkins after Wilkins reported into the game as an eligible receiver. Jason Sanders‘ extra point made the score 24-17 Dolphins with just over 14 minutes left to play.

It’s the second touchdown catch of Wilkins’ career. His first came during the 2019 season.

Tagovailoa is now 12-of-19 for 158 yards and the Dolphins have done all of the scoring in the second half. They’ve sacked Zach Wilson three times since halftime and will likely keep the heat on now that they’re playing from the lead.