Duke Johnson gets Dolphins on the board

USA TODAY Sports

The start of the first quarter was a mess for the Dolphins, but things are looking better early in the second quarter.

Tua Tagovailoa hit DeVante Parker for a 37-yard gain on the first play of the quarter and Duke Johnson ran for a one-yard touchdown a couple of plays later. The score cut the Jets’ lead to 10-7 with a little under 14 minutes to play in the half.

Tagovailoa opened the game 0-for-3 with an interception and a pair of tipped balls that were nearly picked off, but hit on his last four passes. One of those was also tipped, but it found its way into wide receiver Albert Wilson‘s hands for a first down.

Johnson had a 10-yard run earlier in the drive and has gotten the bulk of the work in the backfield with Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed recently off the COVID-19 reserve list.