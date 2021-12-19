Eagles activate Quez Watkins

Getty Images

Washington’s COVID-19 issues led to the NFL postponing their scheduled game against the Eagles from Sunday to Tuesday, but the extra time before the game wll allow the Eagles to get a player back from their reserve list.

Wide receiver Quez Watkins was the only player from the Eagles’ active roster on the COVID-19 reserve list and the team announced that he was activated on Sunday. Practice squad running back Jason Huntley was also activated from the list.

Watkins went on the list last Monday. He has played in all 13 games this year and he started 10 of the first 11 contests. Watkins has 31 catches for 491 yards.

The Eagles will be at home for their rescheduled matchup with Washington. It kicks off at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday night.