Eagles put Landon Dickerson on COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Eagles may not have left guard Landon Dickerson available for Tuesday night’s game against Washington.

Dickerson was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list Sunday. If asymptomatic and vaccinated, Dickerson could test off the list in time to play but it’s a short window for that to happen.

Dickerson has started the last 10 games for the Eagles. Sua Opeta and Jon Toth are both options to move into the starting lineup along with right guard Nate Herbig.

The Eagles activated wide receiver Quez Watkins from the COVID reserve list on Sunday, so Dickerson is the only player currently on the list. Washington has a lot more than that, which is why the game was rescheduled, and they hope for good news with their quarterbacks before kickoff.