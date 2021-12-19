Elijah Riley “checked out fine,” will travel home with Jets

Getty Images

Jets safety Elijah Riley had to be taken off the field while immobilized and strapped to a backboard during Sunday’s loss to the Dolphins, but there was good news about his condition after the game.

Riley was immediately ruled out of the game with a neck injury and head coach Robert Saleh said that Riley “checked out fine” when he was examined by medical personnel following his departure. Saleh said that Riley will fly home with the team.

Riley signed with the Jets off of the Eagles practice squad in November. He’s started all four games he’s played for the AFC East team and has 18 tackles and a sack.

The Jets also saw defensive tackle Quinnen Williams leave with a shoulder injury. Saleh did not have an update on his condition after the game.