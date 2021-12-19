ESPN and other Disney channels return to YouTube TV

Getty Images

Good news, YouTube TV customers. You won’t have to figure out another way to watch Monday night’s game between the Vikings and Bears.

YouTube TV has announced that a deal has been struck with Disney to keep all of the company’s channels on the streaming platform.

This includes ESPN, and Monday Night Football. Three games remain this season, along with a Monday night wild card playoff game.

Per the email message from YouTube TV announcing the deal, a $15 credit will apply for the current month of service, even though the Disney channels were gone for roughly 40 hours.