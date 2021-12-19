Falcons score one touchdown on five red zone trips as 49ers win 31-13

Getty Images

The Falcons had five red zone trips. They scored one touchdown and one field goal.

On three possessions they were stopped on downs inside the 10.

The 49ers rolled to a 31-13 victory, moving to 8-6 on the season. The Falcons fell to 6-8, putting a big dent in their playoff hopes.

San Francisco has won five of its past six games.

The 49ers didn’t have Elijah Mitchell on Sunday. It didn’t matter. They still rushed for 162 yards on 32 carries as Jeff Wilson, Kyle Juszczyk and Deebo Samuel rushed for a touchdown. Wilson gained 110 yards on 21 carries, his third career 100-yard game, and Samuel ran 29 yards on six carries and caught four passes for 60 yards.

The 49ers scored four touchdowns in their five red zone trips.

Jimmy Garoppolo was 18-of-23 for 235 yards and a touchdown. George Kittle caught six passes for 93 yards.

Matt Ryan was 19-of-32 for 236 yards and a touchdown. The 49ers sacked him three times.