Frank Reich “not worried” about the passing game after Saturday’s win

Getty Images

The Patriots won in Week 13 while throwing three passes, but Saturday night saw them lose a game while the opponent kept the focus on the ground.

Carson Wentz was just 5-of-12 for 57 yards through the air, but the Colts ran for 226 yards on their way to a 27-17 win. That line included a 67-yard touchdown run by Jonathan Taylor to ice the game and head coach Frank Reich said after the game that “it just breaks” if you keep pounding the run the way that the Colts did on Saturday night.

Reich also said that he has no concern about the state of the passing game given how things played out.

“My takeaway is I’m fired up about it,” Reich said. “I’m so happy about it. Great defense and great run game. You know the time that we’ve been here, I’m not worried about being dynamic in the passing game. I have zero worries about the passing production today. We’ve proven that over four years that we can be dynamic in the pass game but what we need to prove, is we can win games like this. With great defense and running the football.”

The Colts’ formula has led them to a 7-2 record since their 1-4 start to the season, so it’s not hard to understand why Reich is comfortable with a path that has the Colts headed toward the playoffs with three games left on the schedule.