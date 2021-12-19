Giants confirm Sterling Shepard tore his Achilles

Getty Images

Giants receiver Sterling Shepard was playing only his seventh game of the season Sunday because of injuries. He will not play another this season, putting his future with the team in doubt.

The team confirmed Shepard tore his Achilles with 1:26 remaining in the 21-6 loss to the Cowboys.

Shepard broke off the line and almost immediately grabbed at the back of his left ankle. He was carted off.

He had two catches for 15 yards, giving him 36 receptions for 366 yards and a touchdown this season.

Shepard has had injuries to both hamstrings, a quad and a calf. He was questionable for Sunday’s game with his calf injury.

Shepard has two years left on his contract with cap hits of $12.4 million and $13.4 million, so the team could look to move on after this season. The Giants can save $8.5 million on their cap in 2022 by making him a post-June 1 cut.

He has never had a 1,000-yard season with 872 yards in 2018 his single-season high.