Houston sweeps Jacksonville, winning 30-16 Sunday

The Texans have three wins. Two came against Jacksonville.

Houston beat Jacksonville 37-21 in the season opener. The Texans won 30-16 on Sunday. It is the only two games this season that Houston has scored 30 or more points.

The Texans had scored only 27 points in their past three games combined.

Davis Mills outplayed Trevor Lawrence in a battle of rookie quarterbacks, as the Texans starter completed 19 of 30 passes for 209 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. The No. 1 overall choice went 22-of-38 for 210 yards.

Brandin Cooks caught seven passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

Tremon Smith had a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

The Jaguars, playing their first game since firing Urban Meyer last week, improved their chances of securing the No. 1 overall choice after the Lions’ upset of the Cardinals. So a loss really is a win for Jacksonville.