Jason Licht: Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards will return to the team this week

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 19, 2021, 8:17 PM EST
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Philadelphia Eagles
Getty Images

Earlier on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards were expected to rejoin the team on Monday after serving three-game suspensions.

Now General Manager Jason Licht has confirmed that to be the case.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN, Licht said on the Buccaneers’ radio pregame show before their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Saints that both Brown and Edwards will rejoin the team next week.

Brown and Edwards were two of the three players suspended for their violation of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. The third was receiver John Franklin III, who was with Tampa Bay in training camp but is currently a free agent.

On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians suggested that a decision had already been made on Brown and Edwards’ status. Now we know for sure what that decision is.

Brown hasn’t played since Week Six, when he caught nine passes for 93 yards with a touchdown in the victory over Philadelphia. He was dealing with an ankle injury and also a heel issue.

Brown has 29 catches for 418 yards with four touchdowns this season.

Permalink 13 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

13 responses to “Jason Licht: Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards will return to the team this week

  1. Queue the people who compare faking a vaccination to domestic violence, assault and worse ….

    If Tyreek Hill and Ben are allowed to play, anyone should be able to play

  2. didnt coach say words similar to
    if AB gets out of line one time he is outta here?
    i coulda swore

  5. Good , if they cut them another team wood picked up AB
    Then the fans of whatever team signed him would start backpedaling on there comments about him.

    Right , frauds!!!?!?

  6. flash1224 says:
    December 19, 2021 at 8:36 pm
    Good , if they cut them another team wood picked up AB
    Then the fans of whatever team signed him would start backpedaling on there comments about him.

    Right , frauds!!!?!?

    1 1 Rate This

    Somebody call the Waaaabulance!!! 😭😭😭😭😭

  7. Nhpats2011 says :” If Tyreek and Ben are allowed to play, anyone should be allowed to play”

    So does that pertain to ” if Kraft can own a team, anyone s/b allowed to own a team”?

  9. So what the Bucs are saying is that “it’s okay to commit a Federal Crime as long as you’re talented”.

  13. nhpats2011 says:
    December 19, 2021 at 8:20 pm
    Queue the people who compare faking a vaccination to domestic violence, assault and worse ….

    If Tyreek Hill and Ben are allowed to play, anyone should be able to play
    ___________________________________

    Didn’t keep up I see, those charges against Ben were unfounded as the accuser later bragged about sleeping with Big Ben according to 2 affidavits from two of her co-workers.

    And as far as Hill we thought he was guilty but thinking someone is guilty and proving it in a court of law is two completely different things.

    Now Brown on the other hand has been found guilty how many times(so many I forgot) in a court of law? Once for sexual assault, once for not paying the furniture delivery guy, another time for throwing furniture off of a balcony into the swimming pool area where there were several people who Brown could have killed any one of them including a 22mo old who a piece of furniture missed by less than 2ft, assault of a female trainer, assualt of a furniture truck driver, reckless driving and felony speeding(over 100MPH), DV on the mother of his child and now for the fake vax card, so how many times has Brown been proven guilty by these verdicts? Should any one player get 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th or more chances? I believe he passed the limit and should be thrown out of the league for good!

    BTW if you wanted a real player that got away with everything he ever did you should have used Pac-Man Jones as an example instead of Ben or Hill, they let Jones slide what about a dozen times or more?

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.