Jason Licht: Antonio Brown, Mike Edwards will return to the team this week

Getty Images

Earlier on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported that Buccaneers receiver Antonio Brown and safety Mike Edwards were expected to rejoin the team on Monday after serving three-game suspensions.

Now General Manager Jason Licht has confirmed that to be the case.

Via Jenna Laine of ESPN, Licht said on the Buccaneers’ radio pregame show before their Sunday Night Football matchup with the Saints that both Brown and Edwards will rejoin the team next week.

Brown and Edwards were two of the three players suspended for their violation of the joint NFL-NFLPA COVID-19 protocols. The third was receiver John Franklin III, who was with Tampa Bay in training camp but is currently a free agent.

On Friday, head coach Bruce Arians suggested that a decision had already been made on Brown and Edwards’ status. Now we know for sure what that decision is.

Brown hasn’t played since Week Six, when he caught nine passes for 93 yards with a touchdown in the victory over Philadelphia. He was dealing with an ankle injury and also a heel issue.

Brown has 29 catches for 418 yards with four touchdowns this season.