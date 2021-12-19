Jeff Wilson’s touchdown run gives 49ers 24-10 lead

Getty Images

The 49ers have scored on four consecutive possessions to take a two-score lead on the Falcons. They opened the second half with a takeaway and short field.

Nick Bosa had his sixth game in a row with a sack, a strip-sack of Matt Ryan on the Falcons’ first drive of the second half. Fred Warner recovered for the 49ers at the Atlanta 38.

Bosa has a career-high 15 sacks.

The 49ers needed only four plays to find the end zone, though Jeff Wilson saved them by recovering a Jimmy Garoppolo fumble on the initial snap after Ryan’s turnover.

Wilson scored on a 5-yard run, giving the 49ers a 24-10 lead with 11:11 remaining in the third quarter.

The 49ers have run for 65 yards and three touchdowns.