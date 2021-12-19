Jets drive for easy touchdown, pick off Tua Tagovailoa

Getty Images

There haven’t been many easy drives for the Jets offense this season, but they had one to open Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Zach Wilson went 5-for-5 through the air and Braxton Berrios ran for a two-yard touchdown to cap a 10-play, 83-yard drive.

Wilson’s passes went for 55 yards and all five of the completions resulted in first downs for the Jets. They did not face a third down on the drive until the play that ended with Berrios in the end zone.

Miami went three and out to open the game and things got worse on their second possession. Tua Tagovailoa was picked off by Jets safety Ashtyn Davis on first down and the Jets got the ball at the Dolphins’ 25-yard-line.

They picked up a first down on Wilson’s sixth-straight completion, but an attempt at trickery featuring wide receiver Keelan Cole throwing a pass went incomplete and Wilson was pressured into his first incompletion on third down. Eddy Pineiro hit a 27-yard field goal and the Jets lead 10-0 with under five minutes to play in the first quarter.