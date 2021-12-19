Jets S Elijah Riley immobilized and carted off in Miami

Getty Images

Sunday’s game between the Jets and Dolphins took a long pause in the third quarter after Jets safety Elijah Riley suffered what appears to be a serious injury.

Riley was trying to make a tackle on Dolphins running back Duke Johnson on a screen pass and appeared to hit his head into the legs of another player. Riley stayed down at the end of the play and received medical attention while players from both teams knelt on the field.

Riley’s facemask removed and he was immobilized on a backboard before being taken to a cart. He was able to give a thumbs up and move his arms on his way off the field.

The Jets lead the Dolphins 17-10 with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter and the Dolphins have the ball inside the Jets’ 30-yard-line.

UPDATE 3:01 p.m. ET: Riley has been ruled out with a neck injury.