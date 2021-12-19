Jets up 17-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Dolphins have some work to do if they’re going to extend their winning streak to six games.

Jets wide receiver Braxton Berrios ran for a touchdown in the first half, quarterback Zach Wilson added another in the second quarter and the Jets lead 17-10 at the halftime break in Miami.

Berrios initially looked like he was going to throw a pass on his touchdown run and was in the middle of a couple of other trick plays. He threw back to Wilson to set up a 23-yard pass to tight end Ryan Griffin that set up Wilson’s touchdown and he ran 23 yards for a first down after Jamison Crowder lateraled the ball to him after a complete pass from Wilson.

Wilson is 9-of-14 for 118 yards while Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is 7-of-12 for 83 yards and an interception. The pick by Jets safety Ashtyn Davis came on the team’s second offensive possession and set up a short Eddy Pineiro field goal.

Wide receiver Jaylen Waddle‘s absence from the Miami lineup is notable and they’ll need to find others to pick up the slack over the final 30 minutes to remain in the thick of the playoff hunt in the AFC.