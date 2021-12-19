John Harbaugh on going for two: Thought our chances to win better there than OT

Posted by Josh Alper on December 19, 2021, 8:15 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Getty Images

For the second time in the last three weeks, the Ravens faced a decision about going for two after a touchdown late in the fourth quarter put them one point behind their opponents.

The Ravens went for two and failed against the Steelers two weeks ago. Head coach John Harbaugh made the same call against the Packers this Sunday and the result was another disappointment. Packers safety Darnell Savage got a finger on a pass to tight end Mark Andrews and the Packers held on for a 31-30 win.

After the game, Harbaugh said he thought the team had a better chance of winning the game there than by heading into overtime and credited

“We just gotta try to win the game right there,” Harbaugh said. “I think our chances of winning right there were a little higher than they were in overtime, maybe, if you calculate it out. Felt good about, felt we had a good play. They made a really good play. Gotta give that safety a lot of credit for getting out there and tipping that ball.”

The Ravens have now lost three straight games by a total of four points. Sunday’s loss moved the Bengals to first place in the AFC North and dropped the Ravens out of playoff position entirely, but they can move back up in the standings with a win over the Bengals in Cincinnati next weekend.

17 responses to “John Harbaugh on going for two: Thought our chances to win better there than OT

  1. Dude is literally throwing the Ravens’ season away. Kick the **** point-after and live to defend the field!

  3. Harbaugh can talk all he wants about not being able to stop Rodgers but in the end all he did was outsmart himself. Showing no confidence in his defense must be a morale supper for his team.
    Tie the game and let your defense play 40 seconds of defense

  4. you fight and fight two scores down to get back in the game only to give it away on a high risk gamble, tie the game and take it to OT, your at home, thats twice now, Harbaugh got what he deserved

  7. He’s right, he’s defence are practice squad now, can barely stop average offences like Steelers how can he trust them to stop Rodgers if Packers won toss.

    The problem is OT rule that doesn’t give both teams ball if first drive is TD in this offence favouring modern day NFL..

    That they even lost by a point against best team should be confidence booster for rest of season..

  8. Arrogance has your team out of the playoffs after Cincy won. Now you fight for your playoff life next week. Will he go for 2 with the Bengals? Probably….

    Madness is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result….Harbaugh??

  11. You have arguably the greatest kicker to have played the game. Who kicks 60+ field goals…
    But yet you go for it on 4th downs constantly!
    Of you simply kicked it on 4th down earlier you would have been up already after the TD!
    Your cutting the soul out of your team… which fights and watches you Mr Harby throw it away.
    I find it a sad thing to do to your team, and I’m a Bengal fan!

  13. After 1 failed 2 point conversion you give reasons as to why…… After this, you give excuses. There was ABSOLUTELY no REASON to not to kick the PAT and play for OT when your defense was showing they wanted it. Now, all you have are excuses…. Put the 3 points back up from the 1st quarter and all of this is moot…… There is a reason why the first 4 letters in analytics is ANAL!!!!!!!! SMH!!

  15. You thought wrong. Just like your decision to not take the field goal I. The first quarter.

  16. How much of this was his inability to admit he made the wrong call against the Steelers? Kicking the PAT would look like an admiral that he blew the call against Pittsburgh.

