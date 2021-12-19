Kliff Kingsbury “pissed” that Lions “out-coached us and out-played us”

Getty Images

The Lions beat the Cardinals 30-12 today, in what may have been the single most surprising final score of this NFL season. Understandably, Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury was not happy about it.

Kingsbury said Lions coach Dan Campbell and his staff had a better game plan than Kingsbury and his coaches put together, and they know they have work to do.

“Obviously pissed to come out, play like that. That’s not who we want to be or what we want to be. But I’ve got to tip my hat to Detroit. I thought they had a tremendous plan. They out-coached us and out-played us. We got to be better,” Kingsbury said.

The win improved the Lions to 2-11-1, while the Cardinals fell to 10-4. The Lions aren’t going anywhere, and the Cardinals will almost certainly still make the playoffs, but for one day the Lions looked like the better team. And Kingsbury is right to be pissed.