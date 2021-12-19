Kyler Murray interception leads to Lions touchdown, Cardinals down 24-6

Getty Images

The Lions sure look like they’re on their way to a second victory.

Though Detroit running back Godwin Igwebuike lost a fumble early in the second half, his team got the ball back with a big interception off quarterback Kyler Murray.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye picked off a pass intended for receiver A.J. Green and returned it all the way to the Arizona 6-yard line.

On the next play, quarterback Jared Goff hit fullback Jason Cabinda for a 6-yard touchdown.

It was Goff’s third touchdown pass of the game and put the Lions up with a commanding 24-3 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Cardinals put together a decent response drive, but elected to settle for a 29-yard field goal.

With 3:54 left in the third quarter, the Lions still lead 24-6.