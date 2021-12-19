Kyler Murray: Nowhere near last year and we won’t allow it to be

Getty Images

The Cardinals were 5-2 thorough seven games last season, but their playoff hopes went up in smoke with a 3-6 close to the season.

Arizona won their first seven games this year and improved their record to 10-2 before losing to the Rams on Monday night in Week 14. A loss to a strong divisional rival can be shaken off easier than what happened this Sunday.

The Lions won 30-12 to move to 2-11-1 on the season and the nature of the loss will be concerning about how the Cardinals are winding down the regular season. Quarterback Kyler Murray was asked if that concerning is growing inside the team’s locker room.

“Not at all,” Murray said, via Darren Urban of the team’s website. “Not at all. We’re still 10-4, still in first place. This is nowhere near where we were last year, and we’re not going to allow it to be.”

Murray was 23-of-41 for 257 yards, a touchdown, and an interception before giving way to Colt McCoy late in the loss. The Cardinals will need a cleaner performance against the Colts in Week 16 or first place may be a thing of the past in Arizona.