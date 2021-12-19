Lions play spoiler, defeat Cardinals 30-12 for second win of the season

Getty Images

The Lions have won a second game.

And for at least another week, the Cardinals have not clinched a playoff berth.

Detroit crushed Arizona on Sunday, defeating the formerly 10-3 club behind a strong defensive performance paired with an efficient offensive attack.

The Cardinals’ best chance to get into the game came late in the first half when they advanced to the Lions’ 3-yard line. But quarterback Kyler Murray threw a pair of incomplete passes on third and fourth down from that spot, keeping Detroit up 10-0.

On the ensuing drive, quarterback Jared Goff tossed a 22-yard touchdown to receiver Josh Reynolds to give the Lions a 17-0 lead heading into halftime.

Detroit never looked back, as cornerback Amani Oruwariye intercepted Murray in the third quarter to set up a 6-yard touchdown pass from Goff to Jason Cabinda to go up 24-3. With another Matt Prater field goal, the Cardinals cut the deficit to 24-3. But Riley Patterson’s 47-yard field goal with 13:15 remaining made it an insurmountable 27-6.

Murray had a near 30-yard touchdown to receiver Antoine Wesley with 11:43 left in the fourth quarter on fourth-and-6. But Wesley couldn’t get two feet down before going out of bounds for the score.

The Cardinals added a touchdown but failed on a two-point conversion with 4:40 left in the contest. And Patterson hit a 45-yard field goal to close out the scoring with 2:46 left in the contest.

That’s when the Cardinals effectively waived the white flag, inserting Colt McCoy into the game.

Murray finished 23-of-41 for 257 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Goff finished 21-of-26 passing for 216 yards with three touchdowns. Amon-Ra St. Brown led Detroit with eight catches for 90 yards. Running back Craig Reynolds had 112 yards on 26 carries.

The Cardinals have now dropped two games in a row and have lost their commanding lead in the NFC West. They finish the season with matchups against the Colts, Cowboys, and Seahawks.

At 2-11-1 Lions now aren’t in position for the No. 1 overall pick. That would belong to the Jaguars, who are now 2-12 after losing to the Texans on Sunday.