NFL Week 15 early inactives: Joe Haden back for Steelers

The Steelers will be getting some help in the secondary as they try for a win against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Cornerback Joe Haden is back in the lineup after missing the last five games with a foot injury.
Haden was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Tight end Kevin Rader (hip) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) were also listed as questionable, but they are both inactive for the home game.
Titans at Steelers
Titans: CB Janoris Jenkins, LB Joe Jones, LB David Long, OL Daniel Munyer, G Rodger Saffold, DL Larrell Murchison, DT Teair Tart
Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Buddy Johnson, TE Kevin Rader, DT Isaiah Buggs
Texans at Jaguars
Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, S Justin Reid, CB Jimmy Moreland, TE Paul Quessenberry
Jaguars: CB Nevin Lawson, RB Carlos Hyde, OL Will Richardson, TE Luke Farrell, EDGE Jordan Smith, DT Jay Tufele
Panthers at Bills
Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB AJ Bouye, LB Kamal Martin, G Deonte Brown, G Trent Scott, DE Darryl Johnson
Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB Zack Moss, DE AJ Epenesa
Cowboys at Giants
Cowboys: QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright, S Israel Mukuamu, DE Azur Kamara, T Tyron Smith, WR Simi Fehoko
Giants: QB Daniel Jones, G Ben Bredeson
Jets at Dolphins
Jets: RB Ty Johnson, RB La'Mical Perine, OL George Fant, DL Tim Ward, DL Shaq Lawson, CB Isaiah Dunn
Dolphins: S Jevon Holland, DB Trill Williams, S Will Parks, TE Adam Shaheen, DL John Jenkins
Cardinals at Lions
Cardinals: QB Trace McSorley, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Breon Borders, DL Zach Kerr
Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, LB Julian Okwara, G Jonah Jackson, S Tracy Walker, QB David Blough, WR Trinity Benson, T Will Holden