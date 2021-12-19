NFL Week 15 early inactives: Joe Haden back for Steelers

Getty Images

Every week we bring you all the inactives from the 1 p.m. ET games in one post, constantly updated with the latest information.

The Steelers will be getting some help in the secondary as they try for a win against the Titans on Sunday afternoon. Cornerback Joe Haden is back in the lineup after missing the last five games with a foot injury.

Haden was listed as questionable on Friday’s injury report. Tight end Kevin Rader (hip) and defensive end Isaiah Buggs (ankle) were also listed as questionable, but they are both inactive for the home game.

Titans at Steelers

Titans: CB Janoris Jenkins, LB Joe Jones, LB David Long, OL Daniel Munyer, G Rodger Saffold, DL Larrell Murchison, DT Teair Tart

Steelers: QB Dwayne Haskins, RB Anthony McFarland, LB Buddy Johnson, TE Kevin Rader, DT Isaiah Buggs

Texans at Jaguars

Texans: QB Deshaun Watson, S Justin Reid, CB Jimmy Moreland, TE Paul Quessenberry

Jaguars: CB Nevin Lawson, RB Carlos Hyde, OL Will Richardson, TE Luke Farrell, EDGE Jordan Smith, DT Jay Tufele

Panthers at Bills

Panthers: WR Shi Smith, CB AJ Bouye, LB Kamal Martin, G Deonte Brown, G Trent Scott, DE Darryl Johnson

Bills: WR Emmanuel Sanders, RB Zack Moss, DE AJ Epenesa

Cowboys at Giants

Cowboys: QB Will Grier, CB Nahshon Wright, S Israel Mukuamu, DE Azur Kamara, T Tyron Smith, WR Simi Fehoko

Giants: QB Daniel Jones, G Ben Bredeson

Jets at Dolphins

Jets: RB Ty Johnson, RB La'Mical Perine, OL George Fant, DL Tim Ward, DL Shaq Lawson, CB Isaiah Dunn

Dolphins: S Jevon Holland, DB Trill Williams, S Will Parks, TE Adam Shaheen, DL John Jenkins

Cardinals at Lions

Cardinals: QB Trace McSorley, RB Eno Benjamin, CB Breon Borders, DL Zach Kerr

Lions: RB D’Andre Swift, LB Julian Okwara, G Jonah Jackson, S Tracy Walker, QB David Blough, WR Trinity Benson, T Will Holden