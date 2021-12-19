Packers survive and beat Ravens as Aaron Rodgers and Tyler Huntley have great QB duel

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2021, 7:31 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
When the Ravens-Packers game was put on the schedule, you could have circled it as a great matchup of two great quarterbacks. And it was. Even if it wasn’t the precise matchup we expected.

Ravens backup quarterback Tyler Huntley had a tremendous game in place of the injured Lamar Jackson, but the Ravens came up just close, as the Packers won 31-30.

Huntley scored a touchdown in the final minute to make things close, but his pass on the Ravens’ two-point conversion attempt fell incomplete.

Huntley finished the game 28-of-40 for 215 yards, with two touchdowns and no interceptions, and also ran for 73 yards and two touchdowns. The 23-year-old Huntley, an undrafted free agent out of Utah last year, was excellent.

Rodgers completed 23 of 31 passes for 268 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions.

The win improves the Packers’ record to 11-3. They clinched the NFC North and they’re the clear favorites for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.

The loss drops the Ravens to 8-6, and they’re now in real danger of missing the playoffs.

  3. John Harbaugh is a moron. If he insisted on winning in regulation then he should’ve gone for two on the previous touchdown.

  4. Give your team a freaking chance. 2 games down the drain going for 2 at the end. Really dumb.

  7. Why the hell does Harbaugh keep going for the win? Also Huntley is better then Jackson. Yes with just 2 games played he is already more accurate and is better at making decisions.

  8. Congrats Ravens for handing the Packers another win on a silver platter. That was just as bad as what the Chargers did for the Chiefs on Thursday. Both teams’ luck will run out real soon.

  9. Tough game for the Ravens. Going against Rodgers is one thing, but playing the refs simultaneously is a whole other battle.

  16. nytro says:
    December 19, 2021 at 7:33 pm
    So nice to see Lying Aaron have to squirm to the very end before being gifted the win.

    That’s all you got? Lol

  17. Packers went from totally in control to totally clueless in the last nine minutes. Lucky to win. Huntley should be starting for someone next year. He’s better than all but maybe two of the QBs in the draft class. Kaepernick without the political baggage.

  18. The win improves the Packers’ record to 11-3, and they’re the clear favorites for the No. 1 seed in the NFC.
    ____________________________________________________________________________________________

    why?? I believe the Bucs may have something to say about this

  19. Packers D looks like crap. The special teams still have no clue and are dummer then a chia pet.
    Ravens should have taken the sure thing, they would have won in over time the pack d was gassed.

  21. I don’t understand going for 2 here.. The Packer defense is gassed and Huntley is shredding them at will. Your defense just stopped Rogers back to back. You have a the best field goal kicker at long distance kicking in the history of the NFL…. And your at home..

    I know people get excited about 2 point conversions but you have to use your brain…

  25. Okay Ravens fans- is that net .2 secs 40 time worth $450M ??

    I bet he can’t outrun the ball coming out of Huntley’s hand!

  26. This Ravens team impressive with how they were playing practice squad mostly in defence.
    This should be confidence booster for rest of season.
    And the major bad calls went against them.. I understand going for 2.. Just needed better play call..

  27. What a game. If that Huntley kid isn’t somebody’s starting QB next year there is something seriously wrong here. What. A. Stud.

  28. The Bucs will demolish the Packers in the playoffs. They had no business struggling against a team playing backups in December.

  29. The refs gave Green Bay every single break, including phantom roughing the passer and pass interference penalties. But once again, John Harbaugh for the second time in three weeks just hands the game to his opponent. If they miss the playoffs, it’s all on Harbaugh.

  30. “Belichick would never think to avoid OT and go for two….TWICE! I’m smarter than he is!!” – J Harbaugh

  31. I think that Huntley is way better at QB than Jackson. He could easily start for another team. It’s too bad that Harbaugh made that decision to go for 2 again. Just kick the extra point and go to OT.He wasted a great game from Huntley and Andrews.

  33. No kicker back up that could kick the field goal in the first half? If Harbaugh kicks that kick instead of going for it they win this game! Take the points!

  34. The same people saying Huntley is better than Jackson after 2 games are the same people that preached for 2 seasons that “defensive geniuses” needed time and film to catch up to Lamar. Some people just need to be right. Huntley’s playing great, and is definitely playing with more confidence than Lamar was and is getting the ball out quicker, at the same time, I’m not a prisoner of the moment. He has different tendencies than Lamar. Teams will adjust if he’s the QB and I need to see how he does when teams are geared to defend his style. No he’s not just like Lamar with better accuracy.

  35. Jimmy Johnson just said the Packers defense gets better and better each week??????? did he watch this game?

  36. Despite all the hate, Harbs made the right 2-point decision yet again given the injury situation.

  37. At some point you are simply cheating your own team out of a freaking W with this bush league crap. Hell, the “analytics” don’t even support going for it when you’re 2-8 on attempts.

  39. Analytics should be used as a reference or a guide to consider but, not to be used on final decision making.

    Analytics doesn’t account for injuries, weather conditions, momentum, matchups or situations on the specific game in question.

    Always trust your gut or judgment over some damn math statistic

  41. Pssssddd… remember that FG you decided NOT to kick on the opening drive and instead came away with NOTHING.

    Take the points on the opening drive!!!

  45. And you can add yet another glorious NFC North Championship to the greatest team in NFL history. It’s so incredibly humbling to be this awesome.

  46. Baltimore passed up an easy 3 points on the opening drive. Should have just taken the points. I think this “analytics” crap is stupid. And then at the end of the game, you had the momentum, kick the extra point and win it in OT.

  48. Imagine this, Bisciotti: you got a backup QB that can run the ball, AND throw the ball. AND, you still have $450M left over to go buy a controlling stake in the Orioles.

    Easy choice…

  49. Going for 2 was a good call. The Ravens were missing their entire starting secondary plus CBs 3 and 5. The entire secondary outside of Averett, were practice squad players and guys off the street. They weren’t stopping ARod in OT if he won the coin toss. The play call was the issue. GRo has no feel for the game. Why take away an entire side of the field by rolling out. Spread them out and give Huntley the chance to throw to either side of the field or run it in. GB hadn’t shown they could stop it. You let them off the hook only having to defend one side of the field, and it was the side Andrews was on at that.

  50. Rogers did everything he could do to not throw that last td. A throw to Adams 7 yards behind the line and an over throw in the corner of the end zone. I guess he wants to break the record at home.

  51. The Chargers decided to live or die by going for it on 4th down against the Chiefs.

    The Ravens decided to live or die by going for a 2 pt. conversion against the Packers.

    They both died.

  52. Funny all these armchair scouts saying Huntley can start after just 2 games, Scott Mitchell agrees.

