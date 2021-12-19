Report: Jalen Ramsey tests negative, will come off COVID-19 reserve list

Getty Images

The Rams had wide receiver Odell Beckham and five other players come off the COVID-19 reserve list on Saturday and they’re reportedly set to get cornerback Jalen Ramsey back as well.

Peter Schrager of Fox Sports reports that Ramsey tested negative on Saturday and, per the revised protocols for vaccinated players, is now able to be activated off of the reserve list. The Rams will play the Seahawks on Tuesday night after the NFL postponed the game in response to the Rams’ COVID-19 outbreak.

Including Ramsey, the Rams currently have 25 players on their active roster or practice squad COVID-19 reserve lists. More players can be cleared to return over the next 48 hours.

Defensive back Dont’e Deayon, running back Darrell Henderson, linebacker Justin Hollins, tight end Brycen Hopkins, and tackle Alaric Jackson joined Beckham in coming off the list on Saturday.