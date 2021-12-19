Report: Peyton Manning is “very interested” in owning a piece of Broncos, working in team management

Getty Images

The Broncos likely will be sold in 2022. One of the biggest questions contitnues to be whether former Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning will have a role (and hold a chunk of the team) under new ownership.

Manning has downplayed the possibility, as recently as October 31. Now, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Manning is “very interested in a potential ownership piece in the franchise and a possible role in serving in a management position as well.” La Canfora also reports that Manning has ha discussions with “several of the groups” that are expected to be among the favorites to buy the team.

“I haven’t had any serious conversations with anyone,” Manning said previously. “Certainly, there’s some people who have called me and said ‘Hey, what do you think is going to happen with the Broncos? Are you going to try to own the team?’ I keep looking for that $3 billion in my pocket, I can’t find it, I think it’s in a hidden account somewhere. That’s not really on my radar.”

But he doesn’t need $3 billion to own a piece of the team and to be involved in management. He can be a minority shareholder, and he can take whatever job in the front office that new ownership is willing for him to take.

The more practical impediment becomes his burgeoning media empire. It will be difficult for him to go all-in with the Broncos, when he’s creating content for ESPN+ and working 10 Monday night games a year.

It also would be awkward, to say the least, to have Manning hold equity in the Broncos while working as a commentator on NFL games — especially those involving Denver or its three AFC West rivals. Although Eli currently does it while being actively employed by the Giants, Manning would be doing it as an owner.

So it’s possible that Peyton will have to pick a lane, ownership or media. To paraphrase Creed Bratton’s wisdom regarding involvement in cults, Peyton will have more fun in media, but he’ll make more money as an owner.