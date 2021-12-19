Ron Rivera: COVID testing numbers trending right way for Taylor Heinicke, Kyle Allen

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team had its game against the Eagles postponed until Tuesday because of COVID-19 outbreak on their roster and the extra time may allow quarterbacks Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen to test back into active duty.

Under revised testing protocols introduced this week, asymptomatic vaccinated players can test off the list with a negative test or with a test that shows a cycle threshold of 35 or greater. The cycle threshold measures the viral load.

On Sunday, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said at his press conference that the tests conducted on Heinicke and Allen show that the numbers are trending up. They will test again on Monday in hopes of getting clearance to play. Garrett Gilbert, Kyle Shurmur, and Jordan Ta’amu are the other quarterbacks in the organization.

While they wait for word on the quarterbacks, Washington activated two more players from the list. Wide receiver Cam Sims and defensive end Daniel Wise are now available to play on Tuesday night.