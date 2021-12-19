Roughing the passer penalty on Ravens helps set up Packers’ touchdown

Posted by Michael David Smith on December 19, 2021, 5:09 PM EST
Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens
Ravens fans will not be happy with the officials after a call went against them today against the Packers.

Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh gave a slight push to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers threw an incomplete pass, and the officials flagged it for a personal foul. Two plays later, the Packers scored a touchdown.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, calling the play on FOX, mocked the penalty. It looked like a weak call.

But roughing the passer is called inconsistently in the NFL, and today it was the Ravens who paid for that inconsistency.

  1. Again take the points on the opening drive!!

    You kick the FG and you are up 10-7 now not tied.

  2. As a Packers fan, this defense is god awful, they beat no one in the playoffs, they’re just awful they are making a back up quarterback looks like an all-pro.

  3. The roughing the passer call in the SF vs ATL against Arden Key on 3rd down was atrocious. Next play ATL gets a TD.

    Billion dollar league with 10cent officiating, complete joke

  7. Exact same thing happened to Arden Key/Niners.
    This official has single handedly taken so many points off the Niners board and added bogus points to Niners’ opponents in this game and away game in Arizona.

  8. The Ravens are a notorious late hitting team and have been for years .it’s what Harbaugh wants.

  11. As a Bears fan watching Rogers today vs the Ravens makes me realize 2 things:

    1. The Bears have no chances against the Pack until he hangs it up.
    2. I grow more and more amazed at all the Packer fan hate aimed at him given how much he has done for them on the field.

  12. Karen getting calls as only Karen does. He’s the reason these hits on QB’s are so pathetic, because he can’t take a hit, every position in the NFL other than QB has to suffer.

  14. Not much of a push, but the point is there was no reason to push him at all. Chalk it up as taunting if you want to.

  16. Lol acting like it was 4th down and the penalty kept the drive alive. The Packers got called for much less vs the Vikings and I didn’t see that article.

    🤔

  17. Matt Ryan trying to get another cheapie call on the ground there acting like Lebron James after a small boo-boo.

  18. Princess Pinkie Toe has been treated with kid gloves by the league all year. I wonder if Lame has a cause of action since Lame was the anointed MVP and all class amazing fake QB. But no! The league has gone against a life that matters for one with bad facial care and even worse hair care.

