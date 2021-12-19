Roughing the passer penalty on Ravens helps set up Packers’ touchdown

Getty Images

Ravens fans will not be happy with the officials after a call went against them today against the Packers.

Ravens rookie pass rusher Odafe Oweh gave a slight push to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after Rodgers threw an incomplete pass, and the officials flagged it for a personal foul. Two plays later, the Packers scored a touchdown.

Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman, calling the play on FOX, mocked the penalty. It looked like a weak call.

But roughing the passer is called inconsistently in the NFL, and today it was the Ravens who paid for that inconsistency.