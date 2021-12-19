Steelers stop Titans to shake up AFC playoff race

Getty Images

The Steelers aren’t going gently from the AFC playoff race, and the Titans suddenly are in a fight to win the AFC South.

That’s the result of the Steelers’ 19-13 win over the Titans today in Pittsburgh.

With the win, the Steelers improve to 7-6-1 and keep pace in both the AFC North and the AFC wild card race. And the loss drops the Titans to 9-5 when they had a chance to move into the No. 1 spot in the AFC. Now the Titans have to worry about falling behind the Colts in their division.

The Titans scored first, led by 10 at halftime and appeared to have the game under control most of the way, but four turnovers (three lost fumbles and an interception) were incredibly costly and gave the Steelers plenty of opportunities to mount a comeback.

The Steelers won despite getting just 148 passing yards from Ben Roethlisberger and an ugly game from their leading rusher, Najee Harris, who had just 18 yards on 12 carries.

But turnovers made the difference, as the Steelers had none and the Titans had four, and suddenly the AFC playoff picture is looking a lot different than everyone expected.