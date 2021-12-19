Sunday Night Football: Saints stun Buccaneers with dominant 9-0 victory

Posted by Myles Simmons on December 19, 2021, 11:28 PM EST
USA TODAY Sports

For whatever reason, the Saints continue to be a bad matchup for the Buccaneers in the regular season.

Even without head coach Sean Payton, who missed the game after testing positive for COVID-19, New Orleans used a dominant defensive performance to defeat the Buccaneers 9-0 on Sunday.

Quarterback Tom Brady hadn’t been shut out in 255 consecutive starts. The last time it happened was back in 2006 when the Patriots lost to the Dolphins.

Brady finished the game 26-of-48 for 214 yards with a lost fumble and a fourth-quarter interception with 3:47 left in the contest. He was hit a total of seven times.

It was a banner day for defensive coordinator Dennis Allen, who also served as the acting head coach with Payton out. The Buccaneers averaged just 4.1 yards on 73 total plays.

Defensive end Cam Jordan, who missed the Saints’ last game while on the COVID-19 list, led the way with 2.0 sacks, getting a total of three quarterback hits and another couple of tackles for loss. New Orleans had a total of six tackles for loss in the contest.

Offensively, the Saints didn’t get much from quarterback Taysom Hill or running back Alvin Kamara. But they did get enough to win. Hill was 13-of-27 passing for 154 yards also taking 11 carries for 33 yards. Kamara had 18 yards on 11 carries plus two catches for 13 yards.

Receiver Marquez Callaway caught six passes for 112 yards to lead the team and lead the game.

Though Tampa Bay will welcome back receiver Antonio Brown on Monday after his three-game suspension, the offense lost several key players during the game. Receivers Mike Evans (hamstring) and Chris Godwin (knee) exited the game and didn’t return in the first half. Then running back Leonard Fournette (hamstring) left the game in the third quarter. Those absences were significant, but New Orleans’ defense was effective even when those players were on the field.

The Buccaneers would have won the NFC South title with a victory. Instead, that will have to wait at least another week. At 10-4, Tampa Bay plays the Panthers, Jets, and Panthers to finish the 2021 season.

At 7-7, the Saints are still in playoff contention. They will be at home against the Dolphins and Panthers, and on the road against the Falcons to end the year.

Permalink 14 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

14 responses to “Sunday Night Football: Saints stun Buccaneers with dominant 9-0 victory

  2. This is why Brady isn’t the MVP (or GOAT). Take away his weapons and he is nothing.

    He simply can’t score at all.

  4. Seeing the All-American Boy acting like a five-year-old brat near the end was a Cherry on top of a lovely day of football.

  6. Best NFL season in my lifetime.

    The “experts” get it wrong on predicting games every single weekend.

    Is there ONE NFL fan that would bet $1000 on ANY one team winning the Super Bowl right now at this moment?

    Nope.

  7. “It’s all Tom” 🙂

    This shows that even these GOAT qbs need weapons, they don’t do it all alone.Yet the praise they get when things going well you’d think they do it all alone run, catch, block etx.

    Had this been Mahomes or Lamar in low scoring game, they would have been roasted and no excuses for them.Yet likes of Brady get excuses.

  8. How many fantasy points did Brady create??? Ha ha ha ha ha ha! Collinsworth would not shut up “I cannot emphasize enough that Tom doesn’t have all his weapons!” Yeah, lots of guys don’t have their full compliment of receivers, and don’t get shut out on national TV. Credit Dennis Allen and that Saints D. End of story.

  9. Brady haters so desperate for anything, the best they can do is a random week 15 loss? 7 rings and you’re still trying to convince people that a 44 year old QB is not a good QB? I’m not even a Brady fan, it’s just embarrassing to watch people go quiet until he has a bad game and then suddenly the haters come out.

  10. Tom had no weapons against NO.

    Rodgers had no weapons against AZ on a short week.

    Who won their game?

  12. If this game didn’t yet convince you that these games are all scripted, just wait until the playoffs again. This same Bucs team is repeating. Just look at the numbers on full display.

  13. egomaniac247 says:
    December 19, 2021 at 11:41 pm
    Brady haters so desperate for anything, the best they can do is a random week 15 loss? 7 rings and you’re still trying to convince people that a 44 year old QB is not a good QB? I’m not even a Brady fan, it’s just embarrassing to watch people go quiet until he has a bad game and then suddenly the haters come out.

    ————————-

    Who says he isn’t good? I said he’s not MVP or the GOAT. I
    Should have added that he is a known cheater.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.