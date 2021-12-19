Teddy Bridgewater carted off in Denver

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has been knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Bengals.

Bridgewater was scrambling for a first down and dove forward at the end of the run in order to pick up more yards. He came down face first while being hit from the side and remained down as medical personnel streamed onto the field.

He was loaded onto a stretcher and had his facemask removed as players from both teams took knees around the field. Bridgewater was finally carted off the field.

Drew Lock is coming in at quarterback for Denver and will be trying to bring the Broncos back from a 9-3 deficit.

The Bengals were up 6-3 at the half and extended their lead on their first possession of the third quarter. That drive was the first for either team to reach the red zone and it featured Cincinnati’s longest play of the day when Samaje Perine ran for 22 yards.

UPDATE 6:14 p.m. ET: Bridgewater has a head injury and is being taken to a local hospital. Evan Washburn of CBS reports that he had movement in his extremities.