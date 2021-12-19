Teddy Bridgewater has a concussion, staying overnight in hospital

Getty Images

Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater will be spending the night in a Denver hospital after suffering a head injury in Sunday’s 15-10 loss to the Bengals.

Bridgewater was taken from the field to an ambulance after slamming face-first into the ground while diving for a first down at the end of a third quarter run. Bridgewater had movement in his extremities and the team said the trip to the hospital was precautionary.

Per the team, Bridgewater suffered a concussion and checked out well on a CAT scan and other tests. It’s the second concussion that Bridgewater has suffered this season and he returned without missing a game after the first one.

Bridgewater was 12-of-22 for 98 yards before being knocked out on Sunday.