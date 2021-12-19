Texans lead Jaguars 20-10 at halftime

Getty Images

The Jaguars don’t have Urban Meyer to blame anymore. The fact is: They just aren’t very good, and, it seems, worse than the Texans.

Houston, which beat Jacksonville 37-21 in the season opener for one of its two wins, has a 20-10 halftime lead on the Jaguars. Jacksonville is playing its first game since firing Meyer.

The Texans had scored only 27 points in their past three games combined, which were losses to the Jets, Colts and Seahawks.

Brandin Cooks caught a 22-yard pass from rookie Davis Mills, who outplayed Trevor Lawrence in the first half, and Tremon Smith returned a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicked field goals of 52 and 51 yards.

Matthew Wright kicked a 22-yard field goal for the Jaguars’ first points after they got into the red zone. James Robinson scored their touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Mills is 13-of-15 for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Lawrence is 7-of-11 for 94 yards.

Robinson has 12 carries for 56 yards and the score.