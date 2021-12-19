Tim Patrick touchdown puts Broncos up 10-9

Getty Images

The Broncos have scored the first touchdown of the afternoon in Denver.

Shortly after entering the game to replace an injured Teddy Bridgewater, quarterback Drew Lock hit wide receiver Tim Patrick for a 25-yard touchdown. Brandon McManus hit the ensuing extra point and the Broncos are up 10-9 on the Bengals.

Bridgewater was carted off the field earlier in the drive after slamming into the grass face first at the end of a first down run. Lock completed another pass to Patrick and the Broncos got good runs from Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams to help move the ball toward the end zone.

It’s the first touchdown pass of the season for Lock, who has appeared in two other games when Bridgewater left with injuries. The Broncos wouldn’t mind seeing another one as they try to improve their postseason chances on Sunday afternoon.